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5th Circ. Upholds Gun Charge, Approves Plate Reader Use

By Elizabeth Daley ( March 18, 2026, 6:54 PM EDT) -- A wanted man who was charged with illegal possession of a machine gun after Mississippi police tracked his vehicle with the help of a license plate reader cannot argue that locating him using the technology violated his privacy, a panel of the Fifth Circuit has ruled, denying his constitutional challenge....

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