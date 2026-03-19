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Protect 911 In Tech Transition, Public Interest Group Says

By Christopher Cole ( March 19, 2026, 6:41 PM EDT) -- A public interest group has urged the Federal Communications Commission to add more protections for 911 service to an upcoming rule paving the way for all-internet-based phone networks, though it still says the underlying rule is unwarranted....

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