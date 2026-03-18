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Ill. Panel Chides State Over 'Absurd' Reading Of Wage Law

By Celeste Bott ( March 18, 2026, 5:27 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appellate court had choice words Tuesday for the Illinois Department of Labor's argument that an amendment to the Wage Payment and Collection Act deems certain corporate officers "employers" that can be held personally liable for employees' unpaid wages, calling the agency's interpretation "legally unsound" and "unjust."...

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