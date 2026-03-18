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Suit Aims To Stop Gulf Endangered Species Exemption

By Jared Foretek ( March 18, 2026, 4:00 PM EDT) -- A conservation group asked a D.C. federal judge Wednesday to declare that an upcoming U.S. Department of the Interior meeting to exempt oil and gas activities in the Gulf of Mexico from the Endangered Species Act was called illegally, arguing that the meeting could ultimately result in species' extinction....

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