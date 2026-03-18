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Ga. High Court Revives New Trial Bid Over Juror Citizenship

By Parker Quinlan ( March 18, 2026, 8:56 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Supreme Court has reinstated a murder defendant's bid for a new trial on grounds that a juror in his first trial was not a U.S. citizen and was ineligible to serve, holding that he was not required to object at trial to the juror's citizenship in order to preserve the claim for appeal....

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