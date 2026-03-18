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Texas Panel Says Doc Can't Block Report Of Suspension

By Y. Peter Kang ( March 18, 2026, 8:25 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court ruled Wednesday that a San Antonio physician can't stop his suspension from being reported to national and state health regulators, finding that he failed to show the hospital acted with specific intent to cause harm as is required to overcome statutory peer‑review immunity....

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