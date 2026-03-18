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FTC, Fitness Giant Xponential Strike $17M Franchise Rule Deal

By Lauren Berg ( March 18, 2026, 6:12 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission announced Wednesday that the franchise group behind Club Pilates, Pure Barre and other boutique fitness brands agreed to pay $17 million to resolve claims that it previously misled franchisees about the costs, risks and other key details about operating one of its studios....

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