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Eye On ERISA: A Chat With King & Spalding's Darren Shuler

By Kellie Mejdrich ( March 20, 2026, 2:05 PM EDT) -- Increased scrutiny of health plans and the high costs of care are fueling a litigation uptick that's coming not just from plan participants but also from employers frustrated with their third-party administrators, King & Spalding LLP partner Darren Shuler told Law360....

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