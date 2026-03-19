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Expert Analysis

NYC Leave Law Expands Compliance Beyond Written Policies

By Angelo Spinola, Jack Blum and Liam Whitaker ( March 19, 2026, 5:12 PM EDT) -- New York City has amended its Earned Safe and Sick Time Act again. Effective Feb. 22, Local Law 145 of 2025 expands ESSTA's protected uses, gives employees a separate 32-hour bank of immediately available protected time off and replaces the former guaranteed schedule change entitlement in the city's Temporary Schedule Change Act, or TSCA, with a new protected right to request schedule changes.[1]...

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