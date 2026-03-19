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Squires Concludes That Foreign Gov'ts Can't File AIA Petitions

By Theresa Schliep ( March 19, 2026, 7:16 PM EDT) -- U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director John Squires said foreign governments cannot file patent challenges under the America Invents Act, providing the reasoning for his February rejection of a Chinese company's proceeding against an LG touch screen patent....

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