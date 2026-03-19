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Ga. Court Upholds $3M Judgment In Sibling Trust Dispute

By Kelcey Caulder ( March 19, 2026, 9:10 PM EDT) -- A Georgia appeals court upheld a more than $3 million judgment against a man who allegedly slow-walked his late mother's trust administration in an attempt to help his daughter get need-based financial aid for college, finding that his malicious conduct justified putting him on the hook for damages and attorney fees. ...

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