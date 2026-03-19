Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Restaurateurs Say Partner's Past Imperils Liquor License

By Matthew Santoni ( March 19, 2026, 3:33 PM EDT) -- The founders of a Pittsburgh restaurant say a third part-owner has jeopardized their business' liquor license by not telling them about his criminal convictions from more than a decade ago and his recent DUI arrests, and they asked a Pennsylvania state court to let them buy him out for a fraction of his original investment....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms