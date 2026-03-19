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Ex-Top Cop Charged With Gambling Dept. Funds Faces Judge

By Aaron Keller ( March 19, 2026, 4:02 PM EDT) -- The former police chief of New Haven, Connecticut, appeared for the first time Thursday before a serious felony docket judge after being charged with embezzling $85,500 from two city funds while wagering nearly $4.5 million on the online gambling apps DraftKings and FanDuel....

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