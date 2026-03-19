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Meta Says IRS Defying Settled Facts In $16B Tax Fight

By Molly Moses ( March 19, 2026, 6:26 PM EDT) -- The IRS is refusing to agree to the truth of parts of the trial transcript and the U.S. Tax Court's opinion last year in a Facebook transfer pricing case as the social media platform's parent, Meta, disputes a $16 billion tax bill in a related case, the company told the court....

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