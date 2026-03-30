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Sanofi Claims IP Life Extension Needed For Double Patenting

By Dani Kass ( March 30, 2026, 6:08 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board rightly found a Sanofi patent application shouldn't be rejected for obviousness-type double patenting, as it doesn't improperly extend patent life, the French drugmaker and its allies have told U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director John Squires....

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