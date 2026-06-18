BREAKING: Justices Allow Gun Rights For Marijuana User

By Elizabeth Daley ( June 18, 2026, 10:43 AM EDT) -- U.S. Supreme Court justices ruled Thursday that the federal government cannot bar gun ownership for a marijuana user solely because he used a controlled substance, saying that the prosecution of a Texas man for owning guns as an admitted marijuana user was inconsistent with the Second Amendment right to bear arms....
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