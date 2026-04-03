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Expert Analysis

Dubai Ruling Delineates Standard For Foreign Arbitration Aid

By Josep Galvez ( April 3, 2026, 4:27 PM EDT) -- The judgment rendered by the Court of First Instance of the Dubai International Financial Centre Courts on Jan. 21 in Orabelle v. Orzenia constitutes a notable addition to the growing body of jurisprudence delineating the jurisdictional boundaries of the DIFC Courts in matters of interim relief in aid of foreign arbitration proceedings.[1]...

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