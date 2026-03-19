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Justice Kagan Denies Apache Bid To Block Ariz. Land Transfer

By Crystal Owens ( March 19, 2026, 6:43 PM EDT) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan on Thursday declined to block a federal government land transfer in Arizona after four Apache women looked to stop the exchange on behalf of their daughters, arguing that the area contains a site used for a coming of age ceremony that will be destroyed....

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