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State Privacy & AI Watch: 3 Legislative Developments To Know

By Allison Grande ( March 27, 2026, 10:42 PM EDT) -- As Congress pushes to limit regulation of artificial intelligence systems and struggles to put guardrails on companies' handling of personal data, states continue to step up, with a key jurisdiction making moves to update its landmark AI protections and the state data privacy law patchwork expanding for the first time in nearly two years. ...

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