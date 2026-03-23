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Clear GC Will Depart In April, Retain Salary For Another Year

By Daniel Moritz-Rabson ( March 23, 2026, 4:25 PM EDT) -- The general counsel of identity verification services company Clear Secure Inc. is stepping down next month but will receive an additional 12 months of salary following her departure, the company revealed last week in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing. ...

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