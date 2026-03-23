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Nursing Home Atty Fees Axed Over Lack Of Proximate Cause

By Carla Baranauckas ( March 23, 2026, 7:16 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appellate panel has ruled that an estate can't recover attorney fees under the state statute governing nursing home residents' rights because the jury in an underlying wrongful‑death and negligence trial found no damages tied to any statutory violation....

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