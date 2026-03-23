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Expert Analysis

Navigating Venezuelan Oil And Gas Sanctions Rollbacks

By Cari Stinebower, Mariana Pendás Fernández and Daimiris Garcia ( March 23, 2026, 5:23 PM EDT) -- Although Venezuela remains subject to sanctions targeting the government of Venezuela and entities in which it holds a 50% or greater ownership interest, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control has issued a series of general licenses, or GLs, representing the broadest easing of Venezuela-related sanctions in years....

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