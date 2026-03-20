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ICE Says Rep.'s Staffer Posed As Atty To Access Texas Facility

By Tom Lotshaw ( March 20, 2026, 1:46 PM EDT) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has accused a Democratic lawmaker's staffer of repeatedly misrepresenting himself as an attorney to access an immigrant detention center in Texas, with the lawmaker asserting she has every reason to believe the allegations are unfounded....

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