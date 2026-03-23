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Expert Analysis

3 Policy Lines To Revisit After Justices Nix Emergency Tariffs

By David Halbreich and Stephanie Gee ( March 23, 2026, 4:06 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's invalidation of President Donald Trump's tariffs, imposed based on an emergency powers statute, could expose businesses to allegations that they misrepresented tariff impacts and raise the prospect of consumer actions seeking follow-on refunds — underscoring the need for policyholders to review and potentially reposition their insurance coverage portfolios in response to emerging risks....

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