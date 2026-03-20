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Trans Pro Golfer Hailey Davidson Sues Golf Orgs Over Ban

By Rae Ann Varona ( March 20, 2026, 10:29 PM EDT) -- Pro golfer Hailey Davidson, a trans woman, has alleged in New Jersey state court that the Ladies Professional Golf Association and the United States Golf Association unlawfully schemed to keep her out of women's competitions, claiming the associations used her medical history to craft their 2024 restriction on transgender players....

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