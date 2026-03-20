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Expert's Conflicting Testimony Dooms Med Mal Case In NJ

By Y. Peter Kang ( March 20, 2026, 8:56 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appellate panel on Friday tossed a suit accusing an emergency room physician of negligently prescribing a drug to a patient that allegedly caused his cognitive decline, saying the plaintiff's sole medical expert's improper deposition testimony was fairly excluded by the trial court....

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