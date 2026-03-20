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JetBlue Pilots Union Demands To Arbitrate United Deal Fight

By Dorothy Atkins ( March 20, 2026, 9:33 PM EDT) -- A pilots labor union hit JetBlue Airways with a lawsuit in New York federal court Thursday, seeking to force the airline to arbitrate pilots' contract dispute over its Blue Sky partnership with United Airlines, which the union claims allows JetBlue to unfairly farm out flights to other carriers....

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