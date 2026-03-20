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Texas Biz Court Hears Arguments On $50M ERCOT Charge

By José Luis Martínez ( March 20, 2026, 10:50 PM EDT) -- The Texas business court on Friday considered whether a power scheduler must cover roughly $50 million in charges assessed against a commercial electricity supplier by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas after reserve capacity tied to an industrial customer was not submitted during Winter Storm Uri in 2021....

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