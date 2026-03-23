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Senators Push Bill To Ban Sports Bets On Prediction Markets

By Elaine Briseño ( March 23, 2026, 5:12 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan pair of senators are looking to shutter sports contracts on prediction market platforms such as Kalshi and Polymarket, introducing a bill Monday to clarify that these types of offerings are under the jurisdiction of state gambling laws, not the Commodity Futures Trading Commission....

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