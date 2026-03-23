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REIT Bidding War Advances With 'Superior' Offer, New Entry

By Nate Beck ( March 23, 2026, 2:23 PM EDT) -- Mortgage servicing-focused real estate investment trust Two Harbors Investment Corp. said an unnamed third contestant has made an offer to acquire the company after it determined on Monday that CrossCountry Mortgage outbid a previous December offer from UWM Holdings Corp. of $1.3 billion. ...

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