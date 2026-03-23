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Dems Probe GEO Group Over DHS Contracts Kickback Claims

By Madeline Lyskawa ( March 23, 2026, 6:04 PM EDT) -- Rep. Robert Garcia demanded answers from GEO Group Inc. on Monday in response to claims that outgoing Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's de facto chief of staff retaliated against the company for refusing to pay a kickback on new or renewed contracts....

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