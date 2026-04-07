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Axed Trade Secret Award Cautions Against Bundling Damages

By Jesse Coleman and Gio Perez ( April 7, 2026, 4:47 PM EDT) -- In a decision that should stand as a strong reminder to apportion damages whenever possible, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit affirmed a significant post‑trial ruling in Trinseo Europe GmbH v. Kellogg Brown & Root LLC, upholding the district court's decision to vacate a $75 million jury verdict for trade secret misappropriation.[1]...

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