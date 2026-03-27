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Expert Analysis

Defense Deals Can Trigger Extra HSR Filing With The DOD

By Rebecca Farrington, Heather Greenfield and Gabriela Baca ( March 27, 2026, 4:02 PM EDT) --  Following guidance issued Feb. 2, certain aerospace, defense, and national security mergers and acquisitions require a concurrent Hart-Scott-Rodino Act filing to the U.S. Department of Defense, alongside the standard filing made to the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission....

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