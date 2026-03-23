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Civil Rights Attys Sanctioned After Admitting AI Errors

By Dorothy Atkins ( March 23, 2026, 10:23 PM EDT) -- A Utah federal judge sanctioned two solo practitioners Monday who represent a disabled teenager's parents in their civil rights lawsuit against a school district for filing a brief with two artificial intelligence-generated errors, ordering them to complete ethics training but declining additional fee sanctions, because they "sincerely" accepted their responsibility....

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