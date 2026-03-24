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Justices Weigh Change To Estoppel Rule Used In Ch. 13 Case

By Alex Wittenberg ( March 24, 2026, 6:53 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday over whether the Fifth Circuit erred in letting judicial estoppel bar a Chapter 13 debtor from pursuing tort litigation after failing to disclose the claim to a bankruptcy court, weighing whether to apply a holistic test to determine if the debtor's mistake was inadvertent....

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