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Warren Probes MrBeast's 'Ill Prepared' Crypto Plan For Kids

By Craig Clough ( March 24, 2026, 7:11 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee, sent a letter to YouTube star MrBeast on Monday expressing skepticism about his potential plans to offer financial and cryptocurrency trading services to children, saying his company appears "ill prepared" for the move, while asking for information....

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