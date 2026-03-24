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Wayfair's 30-Day Return Policy Is Misleading, Shopper Says

By Gina Kim ( March 24, 2026, 9:51 PM EDT) -- Wayfair deploys a misleading 30-day return policy for merchandise sold on its website without conspicuously disclosing at the checkout page that some items are not returnable, leading shoppers to make their purchasing decisions under false impressions, according to a false advertising suit filed Monday in a California state court....

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