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Baker Botts-Led Energy Drilling Firm HMH Eyes $231M In IPO

By Nate Beck ( March 24, 2026, 4:34 PM EDT) -- HMH Holdings, a Houston-based oil and gas equipment manufacturer, said it is aiming to raise up to $231 million during an initial public offering set to price next week, after Baker Botts LLP and Latham & Watkins LLP advised plans for the IPO in 2024....

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