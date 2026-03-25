Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

How Iran War Might Reshape Proxy Contests This Year

By Kai Liekefett and Derek Zaba ( March 25, 2026, 1:43 PM EDT) -- Escalating hostilities in the Middle East have injected a new layer of geopolitical risk into already fragile capital markets. The effects of oil price volatility, supply chain disruption, cyberthreats and heightened regulatory scrutiny are rippling across industries....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies