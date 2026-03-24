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Fraud Task Force May Boost White Collar Defense Work

By Phillip Bantz ( March 24, 2026, 2:57 PM EDT) -- A new federal anti-fraud task force involving at least a dozen federal agencies could soon expose more state and local governments, contractors, companies and others to compliance risks, particularly in healthcare fraud and False Claims Act cases, experts say....

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