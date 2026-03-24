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Treating Doc Can Opine On Nurses In Texas Spine Surgery Suit

By Mike Curley ( March 24, 2026, 6:32 PM EDT) -- A Texas appeals panel on Tuesday found that a man's treating physician could serve as an expert witness in his suit alleging the nursing staff at the hospital where he received spinal surgery failed to see or address his cauda equina syndrome symptoms after the operation....

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