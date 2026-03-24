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Houston Escapes Suit Over Runner's Death During Night Race

By Y. Peter Kang ( March 24, 2026, 5:43 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court on Tuesday tossed a suit seeking to hold the city of Houston liable for a nighttime trail race participant's death, saying the man's family failed to show that unmarked park trails caused his death, and thus did not overcome the city's governmental immunity....

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