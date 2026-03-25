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Kinder Morgan Is An Anomaly, NLRB Tells En Banc 9th Circ.

By Rae Ann Varona ( March 24, 2026, 11:33 PM EDT) -- A National Labor Relations Board attorney urged an en banc Ninth Circuit to overrule a 6-year-old precedent that recognized a "work preservation" defense for unions accused of unlawfully pressuring an employer for disputed work, saying there was good reason that "no other case" ever applied the defense....

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