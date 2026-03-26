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U.S. Lawmakers Renew Tribal Child Abuse Prevention Bill

By Crystal Owens ( March 26, 2026, 4:45 PM EDT) -- A trio of U.S. lawmakers has reintroduced a bill that aims to strengthen available resources to Indigenous nations by filling gaps in the Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act to provide for more equitable access to grant funding opportunities....

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