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11th Circ. Seems Split On Scope Of No-Bond Detention Policy

By Britain Eakin ( March 26, 2026, 9:26 PM EDT) -- An Eleventh Circuit panel appeared divided Thursday on whether the Trump administration can treat immigrants who didn't seek authorized entry at the border as perpetually seeking admission and subject them to mandatory detention without bond....

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