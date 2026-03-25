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NJ Gov. Sherrill Signs Trio Of Bills To Protect Immigrants

By Carla Baranauckas ( March 25, 2026, 6:44 PM EDT) -- New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill signed on Wednesday three bills intended to limit state cooperation with federal immigration enforcement, strengthen privacy protections and require law enforcement officers — including federal agents — to identify themselves during public interactions....

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