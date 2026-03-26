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Legislative Update: Cannabis And Psychedelics Bill Roundup

By Sam Reisman ( March 26, 2026, 7:21 PM EDT) -- Lawmakers at the state and federal level stewarded legislation to rein in kratom and its derivatives, Idaho lawmakers took a stand against a proposal to legalize medical marijuana via ballot initiative, and New York legislators introduced a plan to audit the state's cannabis regulator on an annual basis. Here are the major moves in cannabis and psychedelics legislation from the past week....

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