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Dems Talk Nexstar-Tegna Merger At Telecom Act Hearing

By Nadia Dreid ( March 26, 2026, 10:19 PM EDT) -- Lawmakers touched on a lot of topics during the nearly three hours Thursday they spent dissecting the Telecommunications Act, which turns 30 this year, but the one that Democrats kept dragging the hearing back to was the FCC's recent approval of the $6.2 billion broadcast merger between Nexstar and Tegna....

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