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GAO Says OMB Should Give More AI Privacy Guidance

By Ganesh Setty ( March 27, 2026, 2:08 PM EDT) -- The Office of Management and Budget should do more to address privacy risks associated with government adoption of artificial intelligence, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said in a new report, after OMB instructed agencies to take a "pro-innovation approach."...

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