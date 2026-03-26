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Ohio AG Advances Bid For Constitutional Data Center Ban

By Nate Beck ( March 26, 2026, 6:00 PM EDT) -- Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Thursday advanced a petition for a constitutional amendment to prohibit the construction of data centers in the state, in one step toward seeing the question listed on the ballot....

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